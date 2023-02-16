Flint firefighters pull 2-year-old from burning apartment

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 2-year-old was hospitalized after Flint firefighters pulled the child from a burning apartment on the city's northeast side Thursday evening.
The fire broke out in the Ridgecrest Village Townhomes complex off Carpenter Road just before 6 p.m.
An ambulance rushed the 2-year-old to Hurley Medical Center, where the child was listed in critical condition Thursday. There was no word on whether anyone else was injured.
Fire crews could not immediately comment on the extent of damage or how the fire may have ignited. The Flint Fire Department and Michigan State Police will continue investigating.