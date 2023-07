FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint announced that the 4th of July holiday Fireworks have been rescheduled for Aug. 18 during Back to the Bricks.

The fireworks originally scheduled for the Independence Day holiday were postponed due to inclement weather.

According to the city, the Back to the Bricks weekend was chosen because of the security measures already planned for Back to the Bricks.

Fireworks will launch from the Chevy Commons at dusk, around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.