Flint gets $170 million from the state to fund pension system

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a late night bi-partisan move, the Michigan Legislature approved the biggest budget in Michigan's history.
One of the highlights of the $76 billion record spending plan is the $2+ billion dollar infusion of cash into various under-funded pension plans.
The city of Flint Municipal Employee Pension fund is getting the most at $170 million.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley made the announcement during a news conference Friday at city hall.
In early May, Flint's Chief Financial Officer said Flint was facing insolvency if the state did not step in and provide money to help meet the rising pension cost.
As it stands right now, pension and retiree legacy costs are the biggest expenses in the city's budget.