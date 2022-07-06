Flint gets $220 million to help pension fund

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and state leaders provided information Wednesday about the $220 million injection of cash into the city's pension fund.
In early May, Flint's Chief Financial Officer said the city would continue facing economic distress if the state did not step in and provide money to help meet the rising pension cost.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said that this new aid will ensure city workers will be taken care of when they retire and it will correct a long-standing failure on behalf of the city.
As it stands, pension and retiree legacy costs are the biggest expenses in the city's budget.