Flint gets $4.3 million to provide recycling carts for residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is hoping for a nearly ten-fold increase in household recycling with $4.3 million worth of grants to provide every single-family residence with a recycling cart.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced up to a $3.3 million grant from a national nonprofit organization, The Recycling Partnership, and $1 million from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The money will be spent on providing a free 96-gallon recycling cart with a lid for every single-family home in the city. Neeley said the grants will vastly improve the city's household recycling program.
"Many times, due to a lack of resources, Flint is trailing behind and trying to catch up," he said. "But through this grant, we can take the lead on introducing a state-of-the-art recycling system that has the potential to improve quality of life and sustainability, not only in Flint, but across Michigan."
Flint already offers a curbside recycling program through Priority Waste, which is the city's contracted household trash hauler. However, residents are required to provide their own recycling bin.
Most bins that residents use for recycling do not have a lid, which allows garbage to blow away when they set it out to the curb on windy days. That adds to Flint's blight issues.
Neeley said the free carts will have lids to prevent recyclables from blowing away and make the process much easier for residents. The city projects recycling to increase from 624 tons of material per year to 5,400 tons.
The Flint City Council must vote to accept both grants before the project can begin. Neeley did not announce a timeline for when new recycling carts will be distributed to residents.