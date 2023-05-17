Flint gets $474,000 bill for hitting bridge with dump truck

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint taxpayers are on the hook for more than $474,000 after a city-owned dump truck slammed into the Hill Road bridge over U.S. 23 a year ago.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has submitted a bill to the city of Flint for repairing damage to the Hill Road overpass in Mundy Township. The Flint City Council is expected to discuss the bill during a meeting Wednesday.

Agenda materials for the meeting indicate that Flint's insurance will not pay, because the MDOT invoice does not meet the city's deductible. Funding will come from the city's fund used to maintain major streets.

The crash happened on May 25, 2022, when a city dump truck driving northbound on U.S. 23 hit the bridge. The driver, who was not identified, didn't notice the dump box went up partially before he drove underneath the bridge.

The collision caused significant damage to a beam under the westbound side of Hill Road.

An MDOT bridge emergency team responded to make a temporary repair in May. MDOT contractors returned last November to make a permanent repair by heating up the beam, straightening it and reapplying a protective coating.