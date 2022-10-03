Flint gets federal grant aimed at reducing gun violence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is getting federal dollars to help reduce gun violence.
The money comes at the same time that city leaders are boosting pay to attract more applicants to join the Flint Police Department. The department is struggling to recruit officers like many others across the country.
Pay for trainees now will increase from $11 per hour to $15 per hour.
"It's a noble profession and a dangerous profession, so when people put their lives on the line, we have to be able to compensate them to get the best and brightest," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
City officials announced last week that violent crime is on the decline in Flint. Homicides are down 40% compared to this time last year.
Now, a $1.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will be flowing into the Flint Police Department to create a community violence intervention program.
"The city of Flint is still under a gun violence emergency I declared in 2021," Neeley said. "We are working, it's working for us. These additional dollars, resources will help us further to have preventative measures as it relates to gun violence."
For people already affected by violent crimes, the money will help support them as they navigate anger and grief.
"There is one deficit you can't recover and that is a death deficit," Neeley said. "So we want to make sure we are supporting the family members and the people left here."
He said the Flint Police Department's victim advocacy program will be enhanced and plans are in the works for a Cold Case Unit to help get justice for Flint families.