Flint group increasing outreach for human trafficking victims

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint-area group is increasing its outreach efforts in the fight against human trafficking with monthly informational fairs.
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. James-Moorehouse Inc. was stationed in the Flint Farmer's Market on Tuesday to show off the services they provide.
It's a community for people in recovery from human trafficking, prostitution, drug addiction and homelessness. Authorities say any age, race or gender can be a victim of human trafficking.
"Victims of human trafficking are on the rise in this area," said Henry Cole, a consultant with James-Moorehouse Inc. "Although normally law enforcement and health care officials are the first responders, we want to get out to the public that anyone can respond to victims of human trafficking."
James-Moorehouse Inc. says it has secured a facility in downtown Flint that will be repurposed to offer care to people in need. Anyone who would like to learn more about the group's services can call 810-235-5135.
Any victims of sexual assault in Michigan can call 1-855-VOICES-4 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. Conversations will remain confidential and anonymous.
Call a local police agency or dial 911 to file a criminal complaint about sexual abuse.