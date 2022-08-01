Flint honors city's first Black firefighter by renaming Fire Station #1

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - He could have quit when they hurled racial slurs at him, but he didn't.
Instead, 88-year-old Joe Davis Jr. kept working as Flint's first Black firefighter decades ago. For that courage, the Flint fire station that Davis said was his shelter is now named after him.
"He was a pioneer for getting us into the fire department," said Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton.
They came to Flint Fire Station No. 1 on Saturday to honor a man, who persevered through racial strife and changed the look of the Flint Fire Department. Davis became the city's first Black firefighter in 1961.
"I didn't hire on to become a Black minority firefighter. I hired on to become firefighter," said Davis, whose remarks were greeted with applause.
The Flint City Council recently voted to change the name of Fire Station No. 1 to Joe Davis Jr. Fire Station No. 1. Family and friends were on hand for the unveiling.
His son Jesse followed in his dad's footsteps as a Flint firefighter.
"I couldn't imagine just how tough it was to be a Black man to be coming through the doors and being the only Black man for 12 years," said Jesse Davis.
He knows if his dad wasn't tough enough to take the verbal attacks and poor treatment by some, things would be different today.
"Dad, thank you for doing what you did," Jesse Davis said. "I am glad you didn't quit because all else would have failed. I don't know what this department would be like today, but because of you it is what it is today."
Joe Davis said the fire station became his home away from home.
"The Big House here gave me shelter," he said. "It allowed me to find a hiding place where I could get away from the racial slurs and loud riff-raff. You see, there were a lot of good Whites on the department, but they were enslaved because if they became friends to me, they would become minority lover."
He served 24 years as a Flint firefighter. He's worn three uniforms over his lifetime -- a scout, an Army soldier and a Flint firefighter. It's that last one that paved the way for other African-Americans in Flint to do the same.
"He made it through so given the opportunity, African-Americans knew it, so I feel its a big part of why I am here and I am the chief today," Barton said.
Samuel Stewart, a former fire union president, came up with the idea to name the fire house after Davis.