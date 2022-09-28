Flint hosts workshop about becoming more bicycle friendly

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint is one of four cities in the U.S. to host a bicycle friendly workshop.
The League of American Bicyclists says the goal is to improve the experience of cycling in cities' transportation systems. Participants in Wednesday's workshop looked at how Flint can improve its trails and bring diversity to the current group of cyclists.
A program specialist with the bicyclists league said the city of Flint is in a special position to make transportation improvements.
"They really have all the tools out there to build a bicycle friendly community," said Anna Tang. "And they have, you know, the manpower here. Like, they have great planners, great engineers, and I think all they need to do is to really put together an action plan to create that framework to get themselves to be more bicycle friendly."
The bicycle workshop stems from a partnership between the city of Flint Planning Department, the Department of Public Works and the Safe and Active Genesee for Everyone Coalition.