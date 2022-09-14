Flint house where missing woman's remains were discovered will be demolished

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The home on Lapeer Road in Flint, where a woman's body was found earlier this year, will be demolished.

Jina Collins disappeared on Dec. 31, 2013. For years, her family searched for her and never gave up hope.

But their hopes gave way to grief in late May, when Collins' remains were discovered in a vacant home in the 3200 block of Lapeer Road in Flint.

The property was owned by the Mass Transportation Authority, which purchased it in January from the Genesee County Land Bank. The transaction is what led to the discovery of Collins' body.

MTA CEO Ed Benning said his organization sent a crew to evaluate the property to start the demolition process after acquiring it. The crew discovered a squatter in the house, who was evicted.

Contractors went back to the house after that process to assess the home for asbestos and lead. That's when they discovered Collins' remains in the basement.

Investigators are not sure how long Collins' body was in the home or how it got there. Her sister said the discovery left family members with more questions.

The Flint Police Department says an investigation into Collins' death remains open and active. The home is expected to be demolished sometime this month.