Flint identifies firefighter who died of possible heart attack at fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint firefighter who died in the line of duty after collapsing at the scene of a structure fire on Saturday has been identified as a 15-year veteran of the department.

Ricky Hill Jr., who was an apparatus operator for the Flint Fire Department, died after he collapsed from a possible heart attack at the scene of a vacant trailer fire in the Elms Mobile Home Park at 2801 S. Dort Highway.

An ambulance rushed the 49-year-old Hill to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office. Hill leaves behind a wife and two children.

"We honor Mr. Ricky Hill Jr.'s commitment to a life of service, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family," Neely said. "It's important that we honor the service of all of our first responders, as we are reminded of the dangers they face in the line of duty every day."

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday at a vacant trailer in the Elms Mobile Home Park, which has been the site of numerous complaints and violations over the years. The trailer was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The Flint Police Department, Flint Fire Department, Michigan State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating how the fire started.

Neeley ordered flags outside City Hall to fly at half-staff until after Hill's funeral. Arrangements were still being determined on Sunday.