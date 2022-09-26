Flint initiates first pay increase in 17 years for police recruits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Recruits for the Flint Police Department have not seen an increase in training pay since 2005.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said it is long overdue.
"When we talk about the process of 17 years without revisiting a level of an increase we have to really see that this is necessary to do now an it's a worthwhile investment," he said.
Neeley announced Monday that recruits for Flint police will make $15 an hour during their training. For nearly two decades it had been $11.
The mayor said many wanted to do the work of law enforcement but could not afford it.
"The training process takes 12 weeks and they can't afford to take a pay cut during that period of time," Neeley said. "So what we had to do is increase the amount of wage that we paid these individuals for coming to the city of Flint."
There are just over 100 police officers in Flint and they are hoping to add to the force and keep pace with retirements in the department. Currently five recruits are going through training at Mott Community College's Law Enforcement Regional Training Academy.
"And then we will have probably more people applying for the job as a byproduct of this increase," Neeley said.
He hopes the increase in pay will produce better candidates for the academy.
"We definitely, we are in real competition with other businesses to pay a working wage -- a livable wage -- going through the academy. We want make sure we can attract the best and the brightest to this very noble profession of law enforcement," said Neeley.
The pay increase is effective immediately. The money comes from the city's general fund budget.
Once recruits get through the academy and become a sworn officer in the city, they will receive additional pay as an officer.