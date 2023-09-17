Flint Jewish community celebrates the start of Rosh Hashanah

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday began Judaism's new year, Rosh Hashanah.
The event celebrates the beginning of the world and marks the start of Judaism's high holy days.
The executive director of the Flint Jewish Federation, Steven Low, said it is a time of reflection. He explains that they read the creation story, identify their shortcoming of the past year and resolve to be better in the next.
Low also reflects on how the congregation changed in the last few years.
"We have slowly shrunk. But on the other hand, because of COVID, we now have hybrid services which people can attend via Zoom," Low said. "So we're having a nice turnout between those in-person and those on Zoom."
The next of the high holy days is Yom Kippur, the day of atonement that's marked with a 26-hour fasting. That begins on Sept. 24 and lasts until Sept. 25.