Flint law office settles complaint over lack of interpreter

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional light accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Flint law office settles complaint over lack of interpreter

  • Updated
  • 0

The Julie B. Griffiths Law Office settled a complaint with the U.S. Attorney's Office over denying requests for an American Sign Language interpreter.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family law practice reached a settlement after someone who is deaf complained that they didn't provide an American Sign Language interpreter.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the complaint was filed against the Julie B. Griffiths Law Office, which now is known as the Law Office of Griffiths and Willing.

Authorities say the practice repeatedly denied a client's requests for an sign language interpreter during their representation, which violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"The legal system can be confusing and overwhelming. People often seek legal counsel because they are faced with a challenging situation that requires making difficult, and hopefully informed, decisions," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "Effective communication between attorneys and their clients is critical to that process, and it is one of the many important protections that the Americans with Disabilities Act provides to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing."

As part of the settlement, the office will adopt ADA policies and practices, train employees, report future complaints and pay the person who complained.

