Flint law office settles complaint over lack of interpreter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family law practice reached a settlement after someone who is deaf complained that they didn't provide an American Sign Language interpreter.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the complaint was filed against the Julie B. Griffiths Law Office, which now is known as the Law Office of Griffiths and Willing.
Authorities say the practice repeatedly denied a client's requests for an sign language interpreter during their representation, which violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"The legal system can be confusing and overwhelming. People often seek legal counsel because they are faced with a challenging situation that requires making difficult, and hopefully informed, decisions," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "Effective communication between attorneys and their clients is critical to that process, and it is one of the many important protections that the Americans with Disabilities Act provides to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing."
As part of the settlement, the office will adopt ADA policies and practices, train employees, report future complaints and pay the person who complained.