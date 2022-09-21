Flint man completes mental health court, has criminal record cleared.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Court appearances are not usually a time for celebration, but there were a lot of cheers and a few tears Wednesday in Genesee County Probate Judge Jennie Barkey’s courtroom.
Aaron Richards walked into the courtroom with a stunned expression. The 31-year-old was greeted with smiles and applause, but the best surprise was yet to come.
In 2021, Richards pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unarmed robbery. As part of his probation, he was ordered to take part in Barkey’s mental health court.
Things were rocky in the beginning.
"I put you in jail once, for marijuana," said Barkey.
Richards managed to turn the tough lessons into something positive. As part of his probation, he was ordered to volunteer at the Center of Hope with the Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties.
Soon he was not only volunteering the time mandated by the court, but additional time and giving from his heart. The people around him had a positive influence.
“He was struggling,” said Redonne Riggs, closet coordinator at Catholic Charities. “We told him, you’ve got this. You are worthy. You have stumped a lit bit, but get up.”
Barkey started the mental health court program 15 years ago. Richards was one of about 400 to complete the program.
“We built the foundation for them,” said Barkey.
She had a surprise ruling for Richards, who thought he was there to be recognized for completing the program.
“Felony charges are being dropped,” announced Barkey. “You have no criminal record.”
Richards, overcome with emotion, broke down in tears -- grateful for the opportunity for a fresh start in life.
“It means freedom,” said Richards. “I am thankful and grateful for the clean slate on my record.”
His advice to others is to continue fighting.
"Keep going at it hard. Listen to those who are giving you the tools as well as advice to make it through the program,” said Richards.
Barkey acknowledged that not everyone to go through the mental health court program succeeds, but nobody should give up.
“What makes my job the best are not the success stories,” said Barkey. “What makes me like my job the most is trying. You can gripe or you can try. I would much rather try.”
With a newly clear criminal record, Richards said he now wants to take a trip outside Michigan for the first time.