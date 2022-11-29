 Skip to main content
Flint man critically injured in crash on I-75

  • Updated
Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Grand Blanc Township Police Department

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man sustained critical injuries in a chain-reaction crash on I-75 at the Dort Highway interchange in Grand Blanc Township.

Police say the driver in his early 30s was entering southbound I-75 from Dort Highway around 7:40 a.m. when he rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic and rolled over into the median.

The driver, who police did not identify, was thrown out of his vehicle during the crash. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon.

All lanes of southbound I-75 were closed at Dort Highway for a few hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department will continue investigating the crash.

