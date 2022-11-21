Flint man discovers military grade explosives concealed in a car door

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man made a surprise discovery of military grade explosives concealed in a car door over the weekend.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green said a homeowner who lives on the city's north side found C4 explosives stashed in the door almost by accident on Saturday.
The man, who was not identified, traveled about 40 miles to a salvage yard in Capac to purchase a vehicle door. He was attempting to install the door Saturday, when he found the explosives hidden inside.
"Indeed this is military grade C4 explosives they are very dangerous and hazardous," said Green.
The Flint Police Department has an in-house bomb squad, which arrived and took custody of the explosives soon after the resident reported what he found.
"The bomb squad did safely remove these items. Right now they are secured in a secure location," Green said.
He believes the explosives may have been stolen from a military base and concealed inside the panel of the door.
"You see the lot numbers on there. We are going to have the ATF track those lot numbers so we will have a better idea of determining where they actually came from," Green said.
The explosives are illegal for civilians to possess or transport. Green said it is a 15-year felony in the state of Michigan because of how dangerous they are for untrained civilians.
He said the incident could have turned tragic if the C4 had detonated.
"Due to the fact that these explosives were concealed in the door of the vehicle, if there was some type of motor vehicle accident and a collision with that vehicle, I believe these explosives would have ignited and caused a lot of damage, loss of life and things of that nature," said Green.
He said anyone who comes across an explosive device should call 911 immediately. Never try to detonate or handle possible explosives without proper training.