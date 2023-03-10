Flint man exonerated nearly 25 years after wrongful murder conviction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJRT) - A Flint man was released from an Indiana prison on Thursday, nearly 25 years after his wrongful conviction for murder.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office in Indianapolis says 47-year-old Leon Benson was set free after an extensive investigation and appeal process through its Conviction Integrity Unit.
Faculty and students from the University of San Francisco School of Law Racial Justice Clinic worked with the prosecutor's office to secure Benson's release.
"Truth never dies," Benson was quoted as saying when he walked out of prison.
Benson was accused of murder in August 1998 and an Indianapolis jury convicted him in July 1999 after a second trial. A judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison.
WRTV in Indianapolis reported that Benson was accused of shooting Kasey Shoen five times execution style while she was sitting in a vehicle idling in the 1300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 1998.
The University of San Francisco School of Law Racial Justice Clinic, which worked to exonerate Benson for 18 months, says he was identified as the shooter by a newspaper carrier standing 150 feet away on a dark street and another man who held a grudge against Benson.
Benson appealed his conviction in Indiana courts continuously since 1999. The prosecutor's Conviction Integrity Unit and University of San Francisco law school eventually intervened on his behalf.
Lara Bazelon, a professor of law and director of the Criminal Juvenile Justice and Racial Justice Clinical Programs at the University of San Francisco School of Law, said Benson's case had "all the hallmarks of a wrongful conviction."
She pointed to a White victim, a Black suspect, police allegedly hiding evidence and substandard work by attorneys on both sides of the case for ending with a wrongful conviction.
Bazelon led the team of University of San Francisco faculty and students who worked with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office Conviction Integrity Unit to win Benson's exoneration.
"Leon never lost hope, even after 11 years in solitary confinement and multiple denied appeals," Bazelon posted on Twitter. "He always believed he would get justice. And now the state’s case, which amounts to a 25 year kidnapping, is finally over."
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office released the following statement on Benson's case Thursday:
"In order to garner the community's trust in the criminal justice system, it is critical that the integrity of the process is maintained at every point, from the investigation through post-conviction efforts.
This has been a long and difficult process for everyone involved but justice requires that we set aside this conviction.
The challenges presented in this case underline the importance of why the Conviction Integrity Unit was established and why we continue to identify and remedy wrongful convictions and ensure that justice and fairness are upheld."
A Marion County Superior Court judge vacated Benson's conviction on Wednesday and he was released from Indiana's Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton, Ind. on Thursday.
Benson's mother said his sister traveled south to pick up Benson from the prison in Indiana and bring him back to the Detroit area, where he plans to stay with his sister for a while.