Flint man missing since February was found dead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old last seen in February was found dead on Flint's north side last week.

The Flint Police Department reported on Thursday that investigators found the body of 27-year-old Todd Walsh in the 4000 block of North Dort Highway near Richfield Road on April 27.

Walsh was last seen leaving his residence in the 1900 block of Colon Street near Franklin Avenue on Feb. 1. Police did not provide information on how long his body was laying at the address on Dort Highway or how he ended up there.

A medical examiner has not determined a cause or manner of death for Walsh.

Anyone with information about how Walsh died or where he was after Feb. 1 should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6977 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.