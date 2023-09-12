 Skip to main content
Flint mayor calls special council meeting for 'urgent city business'

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley called a special meeting of the Flint City Council on Thursday to complete business leftover from Monday evening.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's Mayor Sheldon Neeley is calling for a special Flint City Council session this week after he says council members failed to take action on "urgent" city business.

Mayor Neeley says there were four major items that the city council did not get to during the session on Monday, including:


  • Emergency repairs of the water pollution control influent chamber.
  • Approving dollars for the Shelter of Flint.
  • Approving dollars for a lead-based paint hazard control program.
  • Approve a tentative agreement between the city of Flint and AFSCME Council 25 Local 1799, which would approve the pay changes for the city workers.

"These hardworking men and women of the city have worked a very long time to be able to negotiate a good livable wage for them and their families," Neeley said. "But it has to be confirmed by the city council. We've already negotiated the terms of the agreement, and so they're waiting right now for their pay increase."

Neeley is calling for the council to meet this Thursday to take action on these items.

