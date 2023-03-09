 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early
tonight and end early Friday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall
rates of a half inch to an inch per hour are expected to occur
during the morning commute which would lead to reduced
visibility and snow covered roads. Snowfall will taper off in
the early afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Flint mayor proposes $66 million budget to city council members

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley presented his recommendation for a balanced 2024 budget to the Flint City Council.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has presented his budget proposal for the next fiscal year to the city council's finance committee.

He called on members to come together and deliberate the city's spending plan ahead of the July deadline.

"We have to maintain a serious sober mind as we look at government and the way that we work together," Neeley said.

He is proposing $66 million in spending from the city's general fund for the next fiscal year. He said the proposal is balanced and most importantly doesn't raise property taxes for residents or cut jobs at the city.

The mayor added that the city is getting help from the state to fund its pension system, which has historically been under-funded.

