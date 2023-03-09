Flint mayor proposes $66 million budget to city council members

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has presented his budget proposal for the next fiscal year to the city council's finance committee.
He called on members to come together and deliberate the city's spending plan ahead of the July deadline.
"We have to maintain a serious sober mind as we look at government and the way that we work together," Neeley said.
He is proposing $66 million in spending from the city's general fund for the next fiscal year. He said the proposal is balanced and most importantly doesn't raise property taxes for residents or cut jobs at the city.
The mayor added that the city is getting help from the state to fund its pension system, which has historically been under-funded.