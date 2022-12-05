Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley sworn into second term

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley officially began his second term Monday afternoon.
Neeley won re-election back on Nov. 8, when Flint voters selected him over former Mayor Karen Weaver. He again took the oath of office in the City Council chambers at noon Monday.
Neeley was first elected back in 2019, when he also faced Weaver. Neeley now will serve a four year term.
He said this is a pivotal time in the city of Flint's history.
"It's time for us to come together with a united thinking and a united effort to lift our community for the rebranding of the city of Flint," Neeley said. "We are much more than victims, we are victors here in the city. And now we move to doing that work, but it's going to take everybody to lift this community."