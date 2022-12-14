Flint mayor strikes hopeful tone in 2022 State of the City address

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days after being sworn in for a second term, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley laid out his vision for the city during his State of the City address.
This was the third State of the City address for Neeley, but the first time he addressed a live audience at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint.
Neeley said Flint's story is one of going from crisis to recovery.
"We are strong," he said. "We are much more than a victim, but we are victors."
Before a crowd at the historic Capitol Theatre, the mayor talked about Flint's recovery in all aspects. He pointed out that homicides in 2022 are down 36% compared to a year earlier.
Neeley said that's due in part to partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and initiatives put forth by his administration, including a gun buyback program.
Now he said the Flint Police Department will aggressively seek out new recruits, install a Cold Case Unit and develop a witness protection program.
"If we're asking you to participate in crime suppression by giving us information, we have a responsibility to make sure you're safe," Neeley said.
When it comes down to the budget, the mayor said his administration had to correct some failures of the past and work with leaders to get dollars from the state, which helped shore up the city's budget and address legacy costs.
"Because of that infusion, it gave us about $8 million to $11 million in our upcoming new budget that we can use to provide essential services to the citizens of Flint," Neeley said.
That includes continuing to provide city residents with safe drinking water.
Most of the work on the city's aging infrastructure is wrapping up, including a secondary water connection that kept the city safe when a massive Great Lakes Water Authority transmission line failed in Port Huron back in August.
"The city of Flint's water is the most monitored in the state of Michigan we have not failed one safety protocol to date," Neeley said.
As for the future, the mayor said economic development is on the move with new jobs and businesses coming to the city. Ashley Capital plans to spend $300 million to redevelop the former Buick City site on the city's north side.
"This is a birth of the new beginning for the city of Flint," Neeley said. "Now we need to make sure the world recognizes who we truly are."
The mayor started off his speech by addressing the Flint City Council, apologizing if he offended anyone and saying he wants to strengthen their working relationship.