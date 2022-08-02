Flint mayoral candidates wait patiently for August primary results

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three current of former leaders in Flint were waiting patiently for results in their race for mayor on Tuesday evening.
The slate of three candidates on Tuesday will be whittled down to two, who will square off in the Nov. 8 general election. The winner gets a four-year term as the city's top elected official.
Results were coming in very slowly for races in Flint and Genesee County on Tuesday evening. As of 10:55 p.m., only nine of 206 precincts had reported in Genesee County, including none from Flint.
A Genesee County deputy clerk said they were waiting for municipal clerks to drive their voting results to the county building. Only three of the 26 local clerks had turned in their results to Genesee County as of 10:15 p.m.
Current Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver and City Councilman Eric Mays all were anxious and hopeful while waiting for election returns Tuesday night.
Neeley and Weaver both said they will make sure the necessary work gets done in Flint regardless of who comes out on top Tuesday. Mays was waiting for results at home Tuesday night.