Flint mother honors son's memory with organ donation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint mother is using her family's tragedy to help others after her son was hit and killed in a minibike accident.
Last Friday, 15-year-old Zachariah Thompson was riding his minibike at the corner of Ohio and Cronk when he was hit by a car. He was declared brain dead, just days before his 16th birthday.
Family members describe Thompson as many things. He was a good big brother, someone who liked to tinker in the garage, and above all else, selfless.
"Zachariah was the kid that helped everybody anyways," said Kristen Thompson-Wagner, Zachariah's mother. "It didn't matter if you were coming down the road and needed gas in front of the house. He's 'Oh I've got a gas can, I'll go get you gas.' Or if they've got a flat tire, he's out there changing their tires."
Thompson-Wagner was at work when she found out about the accident. She rushed to the hospital where doctors preformed several tests before ultimately declaring him brain dead.
"It like, it broke my heart because I knew that there was nothing I could do," said Thompson-Wagner. "I couldn't save him and there was nothing that they were going to be able to do."
The family celebrated his 16th birthday inside the hospital. Then, they made the decision to donate his organs, accompanying him on one final walk through the hospital.
According to Gift of Life, his selflessness will make a profound impact on the lives of up to eight complete strangers.
"Losing a young person's life is tragic and the fact that the family has made the decision to save another individual and prevent another family from grieving like they are," said DorrieDils, President and C.E.O. of Gift of Life Michigan. "It's really an incredible gift and we're very thankful for them."
Gift of Life says right now, 2,400 Michigan residents are in need of an organ transplant. If you'd like to be listed as an organ donor, you can visit their website here: https://giftoflifemichigan.org/