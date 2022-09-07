Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Last spring, Flint residents ranked addressing blight and abandoned properties as one of their top priorities for investment of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion to spend that money on making Flint more beautiful.
When the world's largest auto manufacturing plant -- Buick City -- closed in Flint in June of 1999, it took hundreds of jobs from the city. And as a result, the city's population started to decline and people abandoned their properties.
By 2015, when the city of Flint Planning Commission adopted the Beyond Blight framework, the city reportedly had more than 19,000 properties, including vacant lots, in need of blight repair.
The number has been reduced, but it remains in the thousands.
"We have roughly about 2,200 houses and on the demolition list," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
The cost to tear down a vacant structure can vary based on size and environmental factors.
"Sometimes we have environmental issues. We have asbestos in commercial structures, some asbestos so in residential structures. We have to make sure that we do it accordingly with our Environmental Protection Agency," Neeley said. "So the cost can range anywhere from $12,000 to maybe $16,000."
Money has been the biggest challenge for Flint in its fight against blight. But that is no longer the case because of federal ARPA dollars and a partnership between the city and county and other entities.
"That $16 million was matched with philanthropic money and also county ARPA dollars, along with general fund allocations for demolitions inside the city," Neeley said.
The mayor said the total package of $45 million for demolition projects is slated to begin this fall.