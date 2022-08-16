Flint MTA awarded $4.3M for hydrogen buses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Mass Transportation Authority will receive $4,334,800 in funding to support the expansion of MTA’s zero-emissions bus program.
The grant was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration through its Low and No Emission Vehicle program which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“It breaks down with $1.9 million for some new Hydrogen buses, a couple of more buses, and then the remainder to actually expand the station because it's our intention in the days ahead to increase the fleet of hydrogen vehicles as we retire some of our last diesels,” CEO of Flint MTA, Ed Benning said.
For over a decade Flint's Mass transportation authority has been working to build their fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses to replace diesel.
Currently 98 percent of MTA's buses run on alternative fuel but the remaining 2 percent of diesel buses have hit them hard.
“We were actually buying over 3 million gallons of diesel a year,” he said. “Last year we bought 30,000 gallons a diesel, I look forward to when it’s zero gallons.”
Benning says advancing with zero emissions though will be more important moving forward than cost, saying that it will benefit the community in multiple ways–by allowing them to expand service in addition to helping the environment.
“We'll have more money to provide more service and you know, with the changes coming after the pandemic and managing the challenges we now face,” Benning said. “We must find ways to provide transit at a whole new platform and we're working on that.”