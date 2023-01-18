Flint NBA star Kyle Kuzma donates $1 million for new YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new YMCA planned in downtown Flint got another funding boost this week from one of the area's most famous athletes.

Flint native Kyle Kuzma, who plays for the NBA's Washington Wizards, announced a $1 million grant toward a gym planned at the YMCA at the intersection of Third and Harrison streets.

Construction on the $41 million mixed-use building that will house the YMCA is scheduled to begin this spring. The project also includes 50 apartments and retail space.

Kuzma called the YMCA his "home away from home" while growing up in Flint.

"It was my safe place and looking back now, it truly was the birthplace of many of the dreams I had as a young kid," he said. "This donation is for the next generation and it’s my hope that this new facility can provide them with the same thing that it did for me: a place to dream."

The new Kyle Kuzma Gymnasium will provide space for several sports, including basketball, volleyball and pickleball. The YMCA also will use the space to host youth sports camps during the summer.

"This gift is so special, so personal," said Shelly Hilton, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Flint. "Kyle has done what we hope all kids in our youth programs do – grow, thrive and reach their dreams. He is a role model for all our kids."

The Uptown Redevelopment Corp. is leading the project to build a new downtown Flint YMCA. The 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.

The YMCA will occupy about 56,000 square feet of the building. The facility will include a six-lane competitive swimming pool, indoor splash pad, basketball court, indoor running track, weight room and more.

The Mott Foundation is providing more than $16 million toward construction. Congressman Dan Kildee obtained $3 million in the federal budget to support YMCA facilities in Flint, Saginaw and Midland.