Flint neighborhood marks 1 year since Hogarth Avenue explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday marks one year since a house explosion on Hogarth Avenue rocked Flint's west side, killing two people.

People across Genesee County reported feeling the blast on Nov. 22, 2021. The explosion damaged 27 homes -- three of them beyond repair -- and claimed the lives of 3-year-old Nuveah Lucas and 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak.

For months, there were more questions than answers about what caused the devastation. Investigators released their final report two months ago in September, attributing the cause to an indoor natural gas leak.

But the report does not specify where the gas leak originated in the home because extensive damage destroyed the evidence.

For those who survived, the trauma remains from that fateful evening one year ago. One Hogarth Avenue resident said her life will never be the same.

"You have to be able to adapt to any situation that happens. You're living your life, you plan it, you think it's going to go one way and then something major happens," said Marie Copeland, who lives on Hogarth Avenue. "Obviously my path has changed and that's okay. I have to be able to take what comes and just roll with it."

She called herself one of the lucky ones, because her home was repaired with the help of the community.