Flint offers free parking citywide on Election Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Election Day, there are several hurdles voters may face and some of them might not always be the first thought.

Parking is one of the simple issues voters have to prepare for. The city of Flint is offering free parking at any legal space on Election Day to make it easier for voters to get to the polls.

"It really makes a lot of difference, particularly if they have to wrestle with the meter and they're in a hurry and sometimes they're toting their kids and there's just a lot going on, especially if the time grows short," said Pegge Adams, president of the League of Women Voters in Flint.

Michigan has limited early voting options, requiring voters to use either absentee ballots or stand in line at the polls on Election Day. That takes time and causes loss of pay for people stepping away from work to vote.

"Sometimes people just give up because, oh I can't get a ride or my car died," Adams said. "But now I'm just so excited they're going to have the free bus rides, so that's going to help a lot of people."

For those who don't have a way to get to the polls, MTA in the Flint area and STARS in the Saginaw area will be offering free transportation to and from polling locations on Election Day.

"That's normally a hurdle that people have in order to vote, no transportation," said Flint resident Sandy Willis. "So I think that's definitely something very positive to make sure everybody's voice is heard."

For people looking to take an MTA bus Tuesday, fixed routes and Your Ride services will operate on normal schedules. Anyone who needs Your Ride services must schedule them at least 24 hours in advance.

"So anything that makes it simpler, like you don't have to deal with the meter, or if something just happened to your car there's a bus running it can get you there," Adams said.