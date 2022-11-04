 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the south
with gusts up to 42 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 11 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Flint offers free parking citywide on Election Day

  • Updated
  • 0

All legal parking spaces in Flint will be free on Election Day.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Election Day, there are several hurdles voters may face and some of them might not always be the first thought.

Parking is one of the simple issues voters have to prepare for. The city of Flint is offering free parking at any legal space on Election Day to make it easier for voters to get to the polls.

"It really makes a lot of difference, particularly if they have to wrestle with the meter and they're in a hurry and sometimes they're toting their kids and there's just a lot going on, especially if the time grows short," said Pegge Adams, president of the League of Women Voters in Flint.

Michigan has limited early voting options, requiring voters to use either absentee ballots or stand in line at the polls on Election Day. That takes time and causes loss of pay for people stepping away from work to vote.

"Sometimes people just give up because, oh I can't get a ride or my car died," Adams said. "But now I'm just so excited they're going to have the free bus rides, so that's going to help a lot of people."

For those who don't have a way to get to the polls, MTA in the Flint area and STARS in the Saginaw area will be offering free transportation to and from polling locations on Election Day.

"That's normally a hurdle that people have in order to vote, no transportation," said Flint resident Sandy Willis. "So I think that's definitely something very positive to make sure everybody's voice is heard."

For people looking to take an MTA bus Tuesday, fixed routes and Your Ride services will operate on normal schedules. Anyone who needs Your Ride services must schedule them at least 24 hours in advance.

"So anything that makes it simpler, like you don't have to deal with the meter, or if something just happened to your car there's a bus running it can get you there," Adams said.

