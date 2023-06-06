Flint officials react to city council missing budget deadline

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A special meeting is planned for Thursday after Flint's city council failed to meet the deadline the charter spells out for approving the budget.
That deadline was Monday -- the first Monday in June.
On the same day the city announced a $1 billion investment by General Motors and new life for Buick City, the council could not come close to approving a spending plan for 2023-2024.
"The administration did its part," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. "We put together a balanced budget enhancing services, recreation opportunities and infrastructure repairs so we did our job."
He said the city is witnessing both a very high and low moment.
"There's never been a time in the city of Flint where we can say that we've had more than $2 billion of investments in a year -- never before," Neeley said. "And at our highest high, we have to witness our lowest low -- announcement in the morning more than $1 billion worth in investment, announcement at night, the council can't pass a balanced budget for the residents of the city of Flint."
Neeley said this 2023-2024 fiscal budget will increase all levels of service inside the city of Flint, including increases for public safety wages, blight reduction and infrastructure.
Second Ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis acknowledged that council members missed their budget deadline.
"It's in the charter. It must be approved by the first Monday in June. If it's not, the city council will be in violation," Lewis said. "And because we didn't get it approved, we definitely are in violation of the charter."
Neeley said his administration can order a city government shutdown if a budget is not passed soon.
"So, this can bring the city of Flint to a halt," he said.
Lewis called it disappointing that her colleagues continue to stall the meetings when budget discussions are supposed to take place. She said it distracts the council from getting things done.
"This is embarrassing, and this is not how you move the city forward," she said. "And to my knowledge, I don't even know if this has ever happened in the city's history so we're not here to make negative history we're here to do something good for the city of Flint, so we just hope that our colleagues get on the same page."
Neeley said council members had more than enough time to look over the budget and make their final vote. But after Monday night's hearing the task at hand was overlooked.
"We put it before them months ago. We've had more than 12 budget hearings to be able to go over this," Neeley said. "And now it's time for them to do their job and that's to vote."
The Flint City Council called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Dome Auditorium at City Hall to discuss the budget.