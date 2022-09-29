Flint partnering with Latinx community center for Spanish translation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new partnership soon will make Spanish translation services available to people in the city of Flint.
The city is partnering with the Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center in hopes of making sure services are accessible to the community.
Flint Latinx will provide onsite and phone translation for Spanish-speaking residents seeking information about city services. Simultaneous translation during events will also be available, along with subtitles and audio-dubbing for video communication.
“This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us to be able to provide communication access to every resident inside the City of Flint,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “City government is here to assist every Flint resident, and we want to ensure that our growing Spanish-speaking population feels welcome and included in every action we take to support residents.”
Flint has offered limited Spanish translation services for residents over the past three years courtesy of Connie Steller, who works as the city's public health and information desk clerk. She will continue in that role with help from the Latinx center.
“Connie has graciously provided translation services from the Customer Service desk for quite some time,” Chief Resilience Officer Lottie Ferguson said. “We are grateful for her contributions and pleased to offer expanded services.”