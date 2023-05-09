Flint paying residents $1 per tire at recycling event

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents can receive $1 per tire they recycle during an event this weekend.
The city and Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission are hosting a tire buyback from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley hopes the event encourages residents to get rid of tires creating blight in their neighborhoods.
"Blight removal reduces crime and makes our neighborhoods safer, healthier places for our children to grow up," Neeley said. "By properly disposing of tires and taking advantage of recycling opportunities like this one, we can all play a role in improving the quality of life throughout our city."
The buyback offer is valid on up to 25 tires per resident, so they can receive a maximum of $25. People taking part must provide proof of residency in the city of Flint.
The offer is only good for car and light truck tires for residents. No large truck tires or commercial vehicles will be allowed.
Call Flint's Blight Elimination Division at 810-237-2090 or the Waste Services Coordinator at 810-766-7135 ext. 2605 with any questions.
"When it comes to blight, small actions can have big impacts, and we applaud residents and all of our partners who are participating in this effort," Neeley said.