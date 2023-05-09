Flint police and firefighters still waiting on promised pay raises

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Members of the Flint police and fire departments are still waiting on pay increases nearly two weeks after unions reached a deal with the city.

The Flint City Council has to sign off on the wage increases, but it was not discussed at Monday night's meeting even though it was on the agenda.

The city reached a deal with the firefighters' union in late April to raise starting pay to $15 an hour, which is a 50% increase from the current starting pay of $10.10 an hour -- Michigan's minimum wage.

Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins said the delay disappointing.

"When agreed upon changes are delayed, it jeopardizes our credibility with our valued labor unions and can impact our ability to attract and retain staff," he said.

Wiggins and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley are asking council members to approve the wage increases right away. The Flint City Council's next meeting is scheduled for May 22.