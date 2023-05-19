 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint police captain added to national law enforcement memorial

  • 0
Flint police captain added to national law enforcement memorial

Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie's name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. to honor his line of duty death in February 2022.

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - During National Police Week, a well-respected and deeply missed Flint police captain is being remembered after his death in a head-on crash.

Flint Police Department personnel attended a candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C. last weekend to honor their fallen loved one -- Capt. Collin Birnie.

He was killed in February 2022 when his vehicle was hit head-on by a teen driver in Mt. Morris Township.

Last weekend's National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial candlelight vigil saw his name added to a memorial wall, along with hundreds of other fallen officers nationwide.

Birnie was among 20 fallen officers from Michigan honored in the somber event.

Flint Police escorted Birnie's daughter, Marista, to several memorials in Washington.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you