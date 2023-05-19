Flint police captain added to national law enforcement memorial

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - During National Police Week, a well-respected and deeply missed Flint police captain is being remembered after his death in a head-on crash.
Flint Police Department personnel attended a candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C. last weekend to honor their fallen loved one -- Capt. Collin Birnie.
He was killed in February 2022 when his vehicle was hit head-on by a teen driver in Mt. Morris Township.
Last weekend's National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial candlelight vigil saw his name added to a memorial wall, along with hundreds of other fallen officers nationwide.
Birnie was among 20 fallen officers from Michigan honored in the somber event.
Flint Police escorted Birnie's daughter, Marista, to several memorials in Washington.