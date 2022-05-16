Flint Police Department dedicates gym to police Captain Collin Birnie

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fallen Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie is being honored and memorialized by his own department.

The Flint Police Department has dedicated the gym inside their headquarters to Captain Birnie.

Last week, a 16-year-old from Montrose was charged with causing the head-on crash that killed the captain on February 4.

Captain Birnie was driving his city patrol unit home when the crash happened.

Flint's Police Chief Terrence Green said that Captain Birnie could always be found in the gym and that this dedication is a testament to the respect the department had for Birnie's leadership.

"He was an inspiration to all our younger officers, including myself," said Green. "It's befitting for this gym to be memorialized in his name."

Chief Green said that the equipment in the gym is new and adds that Captain Birnie helped design the gym as well.