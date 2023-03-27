Flint Police Department seeks ARPA funding for additional protection

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is pushing to use American Rescue Plan funding to add additional layers of protection.
That will include solving cold case homicides and starting a witness protection program with the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.
The request for the funding will be going to the Special Affairs committee tonight and Flint PD Sergeant Tyrone Booth hopes it will be pushed through city council and passed.
Most cases go unsolved due to lack of witnesses or the lack of protection they'd have if they were to testify in court.
Reasons why Sergeant Tyrone Booth of the Flint PD, says this program is especially important for the advancement of law enforcement in the city.
"At one point in time the city of flint was in the top 10 across the country in terms of crime," Booth said. "We're proud to say that those numbers are different now but we're not resting there, we're looking for innovative ways to continue to reduce crime in the city of Flint."
The department is seeking $300,000 in ARPA funds for the witness protection program and $350,000 for the cold case unit.
"This is a project that will allow people to come forward and speak to police and provide testimonies and witness statements in a way that they haven't before due to fear," said Booth.
He says if approved they'll go after cases with the highest level of solvability as top priority.
"It is our hope that we can clear up the backlog of cases totally," Booth said. "But we'll be reviewing cases that have evidence that needs just a little bit of work to get across the finish line to submit a successful case to the prosecutors office for review."
The program will run for about two years - Booth hopes if council approves ARPA money for both, it'll help to close so many cases that have been open for far too long.
"We're going to do this for a period of time and then it'll be reevaluated and evaluated throughout the process to see its value and to make sure we're hitting benchmarks," he said. "I believe that it will be successful."
Sergeant Booth hopes to have this program running before the start of summer.