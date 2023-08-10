Flint Police held a recruitment event Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department hosted a career fair and an interactive meet and greet event on Thursday.
The event is a first for the department. The Flint P.D. is hoping that the event becomes an annual tradition.
Attendees had the chance to explore different police vehicles, including cruisers, bomb trucks and motorcycles, while learning about the diverse opportunities within law enforcement.
A recruiting officer with the Flint Police Department was also there to explain and guide potential candidates through the hiring steps.
Recruiting officer Lt. Ron Dixon says the first thing potential candidates can do is go to the police station and gather some information. Lt. Dixon then says that after gathering information, they will have more of an idea of where to guide potential candidates. Applicants will fill out an application and get their MCOLES certification and background questionnaire. Lt. Dixon says that once all of that happens, they will conduct interviews before going through the hiring steps.
The City of Flint is actively recruiting full-time and part-time police officers, as well as police academy trainees.