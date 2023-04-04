 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Flint police looking for 16-year-old missing for a month

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint police looking for 16-year-old missing for a month

Zalea Wright-Hunter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from Flint for a month.

The Flint Police Department says Zalea Wright-Hunter was last seen around 3 p.m. on March 5 in the 1900 block of Cherrylawn Drive. Investigators aren't sure where she was heading that day.

Wright-Hunter was last seen wearing black leggings, a long-sleeve black shirt, a puffy red vest with red and white moon boots.

Anyone who knows where Wright-Hunter can be located should call 911 immediately or Flint police at 810-237-6824.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you