Flint police looking for 16-year-old missing for a month

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from Flint for a month.
The Flint Police Department says Zalea Wright-Hunter was last seen around 3 p.m. on March 5 in the 1900 block of Cherrylawn Drive. Investigators aren't sure where she was heading that day.
Wright-Hunter was last seen wearing black leggings, a long-sleeve black shirt, a puffy red vest with red and white moon boots.
Anyone who knows where Wright-Hunter can be located should call 911 immediately or Flint police at 810-237-6824.