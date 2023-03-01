Flint police looking for missing 47-year-old man

 Skip to main content
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a 47-year-old man last seen in Flint two weeks ago.

The Flint Police Department says Todd Aaron Robinson was last seen leaving the 2700 block of Gamma Lane on Feb. 15. His friends and family haven't seen or heard from him since.

Robinson has a scar on his forehead and some missing teeth. Investigators do not have a description of the clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees Robinson should call 911 immediately or the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6824 and reference complaint number 23-56937.

