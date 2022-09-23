Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago.
Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Jefferie Tyron Williams was last seen in the 900 block of East Court Street in Flint around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8. The 60-year-old suffers from dementia and other mental health issues.
Investigators also aren't sure what he was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone who knows where either of them can be located should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6821 or 911.