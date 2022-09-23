 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

Taliyah Bridges, left, and Jefferie Williams both were last seen in Flint on Sept. 8.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago.

Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.

Jefferie Tyron Williams was last seen in the 900 block of East Court Street in Flint around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8. The 60-year-old suffers from dementia and other mental health issues. 

Investigators also aren't sure what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who knows where either of them can be located should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6821 or 911.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you