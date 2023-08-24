 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint Police need help finding a missing person last seen on Aug. 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Randy Lee Henderson

Randy Lee Henderson

 Credit: Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department needs help finding a missing person.

Randy Lee Henderson, 50, was last seen on Aug. 2, leaving New Paths on Hamilton Avenue.


Henderson is described as 5-foot-11, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hayman with the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6821 or call 911. The Flint Police Department asks callers to reference complaint number 23-901800.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.