Flint police need help finding a missing teen

Matt Dawayne Williams

 Credit: Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.

Matt Dawayne Williams III, 15, was last seen wearing a black hoodie. Police say his last known location was in the 6700 block of Cranwood Drive in Flint.


Williams, who also goes by Matt or Fattz, is 5-foot-9 and weighs 146 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Frye at (810) 237-6821 or call 911. Callers are asked to reference Flint Police Department complaint number 23-901841.

