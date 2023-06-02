Flint police officer injured in crash on I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint police officer is recovering after a crash involving a patrol car on I-475 Thursday evening.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on southbound I-475 at the Davison Road interchange. Several police agencies from Genesee County responded to the scene.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green could not immediately comment on what caused the crash Thursday evening. He visited the injured officer at an area hospital and reported the officer was in good condition.
Police will continue investigating the crash.