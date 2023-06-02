 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Flint police officer injured in crash on I-475

  • Updated
  • 0

A Flint police officer was listed in good condition after crashing a patrol car on I-475 near Davison Road on Thursday evening.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint police officer is recovering after a crash involving a patrol car on I-475 Thursday evening.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on southbound I-475 at the Davison Road interchange. Several police agencies from Genesee County responded to the scene.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green could not immediately comment on what caused the crash Thursday evening. He visited the injured officer at an area hospital and reported the officer was in good condition.

Police will continue investigating the crash.

