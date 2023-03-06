Flint police warn of 4 'vicious' pit bulls involved in attacks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are warning of four "vicious" pit bulls roaming the city linked to a pair of human attacks over the weekend.
Police say the pit bulls attacked someone Sunday in the 1000 block of East Foss Avenue. The female victim was hospitalized in good condition at an area hospital.
Another attack happened later Sunday near the intersection of East Ridgeway Avenue and North Street, which is less than a mile from the first scene. The second victim also was listed in good condition at an area hospital.
The pit bulls are described as all brown, brown with a white lower body, black with white legs and the fourth is unknown.
The Flint Police Department has officers patrolling the neighborhood where the attacks happened. They says residents should remain cautious and aware of their surroundings while outdoors.
Authorities are advising the public not to approach or try to capture loose dogs and call 911 immediately.