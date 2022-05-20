Flint Public Library reopens after $30 million renovation and expansion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Public Library on Kearsley Street opened to the public on Friday for the first time in two years after a $30 million renovation and expansion.

Executive Director Kay Schwartz said the new-look main library in the Flint Cultural Center on is a sight to behold. It has an additional 16,000 square feet of space with access to natural light and areas for people to gather and learn.

Schwartz is proud of how the library is more accessible.

"We knew something needed to be done to this library building in order to move forward into the future," she said. "It's a 60-year-old building. The infrastructure was at or past end of life."

To continue celebrating its reopening, the Flint Public Library is hosting a Grand Opening Extravaganza event from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Any Michigan resident can get a library card and use Flint Public Library services with a valid photo ID.