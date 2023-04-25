Flint resident concerned about air pollution from Ajax asphalt plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite pleas from residents about air pollution and environmental racism, an Ajax asphalt plant is up and running in the Flint area.

"It's going to challenge my health as it is already," said River Park neighborhood resident Lisa Johnson. "So, I'll have to relocate and that's the sad thing about it. That's the truth."

The plant is part of an industrial park on Energy Drive near the Flint-Genesee Township border in a largely minority and underserved neighborhood.

Environmental groups in Flint are fighting to shut it down by hitting the department of Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy with three separate lawsuits.

In the meantime, those who live nearby fear what the plant means for their health. Johnson said the Ajax plant does much more than polluting the air. She believes it can potentially shorten her time here on Earth.

"I have a rare lung disease. I have idiopathic pulmonary hemosiderosis and I've been on oxygen for 23 years," Johnson said. "I also am on dialysis, so that's another major issue in my health. So I really don't need any other thing to upset that."

Johnson said the asphalt plant will have a major impact on her everyday life as she travels for her dialysis appointments three times a week and physical therapy twice a week.

Mona Munroe-Younis, executive director of the Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint, said there are two civil rights complaints and Title VI complaints under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

"Because various aspects of how we got to this situation are issues of discrimination, the fact that Genesee Township keeps locating all of their industry here next to Black neighborhoods," she said.

The Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint has submitted a lawsuit against the state to try to stop the permit of the Ajax and speak up for those who live nearby.

"If they had considered the environmental justice realities of this particular location and the impact that the pollution is going to have on the neighborhood, they never would have allowed this plant to be located here," Munroe-Younis said.

The impact will affect compromised people like Johnson, who has been living right across Dort Highway in the River Park neighborhood for almost a decade.

"We already have a lot of industry plants around here as it is, so we really don't need one more -- especially with that pollution," said Johnson.

Many neighbors like her have to face that reality -- families, children and the elderly. Johnson said that reality is an obvious cry for change.

"Stand up for us because people out here don't talk to people," she said. "They really don't think they can make a difference."

Younis encourages anyone in the neighborhood who smells any foul odors from the Ajax plant file a report with state regulators.