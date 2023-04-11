Flint resident finds missing 72-year-old man safe

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Flint Township police say an alert resident found a missing 72-year-old man wandering in her neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Police say Michael King was last seen on Saturday night near Corunna and Graham roads. Investigators were concerned that he may have traveled to Detroit or Oscoda, where his family once had a cabin.
On Tuesday, a resident in the area of Court Street and Center Road in Flint noticed a man walking near a wood line in her neighborhood around 10 a.m.
The resident called the Flint Township police detective who was investigating King's disappearance. Police found the woman talking with King and keeping him calm while more help arrived.
Authorities say King appeared to be unharmed. They contacted King's family and brought him to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation.