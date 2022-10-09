Flint resident grateful after being alerted to gas leak in her home

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ann Brown is grateful after a Flint politician out campaigning insisted he smelled gas coming from her Flint home.
Ann Brown was at home on Tuesday when she got a knock on her door from Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. He was out campaigning door-to-door ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
"He said, 'I am Mayor Neeley.' I said, 'I know who you are,'" said Brown. "He said, 'Do you smell gas?' I said, 'I always smell something.'"
Even though Brown wasn't concerned, Neeley made a call to Consumers Energy on her behalf. A time later, a young worker arrived to check Brown's home and discovered dangerous levels of natural gas inside.
"He was like, 'Leave your stuff there, you need to come outside and talk to me for awhile,'" Brown said. "He was calm, cool and collected. He said, 'Your house is going to explode if there is a spark.'"
She rescues cats and sadly some died.
Brown is grateful to the employee and the mayor for alerting her to the danger in her house. She hopes that by sharing her story it helps others avoid trouble in their house.